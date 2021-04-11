On My Mind

A lot lost if we do return to office, a lot lost if we don't

Higher productivity possible working at home, but sense of office community can't be replaced

Assistant Life Editor
One thing is for certain: Even after the pandemic, flexi-work is here to stay.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
  • Published
    1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"The Government says you can go back to your workplace now," my mother announced triumphantly a fortnight ago. She waved reproachfully at the fortress of literature that our desk had vanished behind. "So you can take all these books back to the office."

One of the things I had not counted on, when I embarked on my year of working from home, was that I would have to process and store the hundreds of books that The Straits Times (ST) receives for review within the constraints of my domestic realm.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 