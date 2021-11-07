A house full of memories in Saunders Road

My one-year-old granddaughter celebrated her birthday last week. She lives in the United Kingdom with her parents. She will grow up without knowing the Singapore her great grandmother and grandmother lived in unless it has been captured for her.

I have already crossed the defining age of 70. And before the sands of time run out of my hourglass, before my memory fades into oblivion, leaving me with neither the past nor the future, there is an increasing urgency for me to put thoughts to paper as my legacy for her.