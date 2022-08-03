A hotter planet will expose divides in the world of work

As Britain sweltered through the country's hottest day on record last month, supermarket delivery vans wove around the streets as usual delivering shopping to people's homes. But while the vans have technology to keep the food and drink chilled in the back, a surprising number don't provide the same service to the humans in the front.

Sainsbury's, for example, confirmed to me that its vans don't have air-conditioning in the cabs. The supermarket chain said it gave drivers more frequent breaks, access to cold drinks and a relaxed dress code during the heatwave.