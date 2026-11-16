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A gentle memo from Shenzhen to a world turning inwards

A city that was once a testbed for China’s market reforms is now the posterboy for what openness and ambition can offer the world.

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Posters bearing the slogan ‘Once you come, you’re a Shenzhener’ are a common sight across the city, reinforcing its identity as a welcoming place for migrants from all over China.

Posters bearing the slogan ‘Once you come, you’re a Shenzhener’ are a common sight across the city, reinforcing its identity as a welcoming place for migrants from all over China.

ST PHOTO: YEW LUN TIAN

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Yew Lun Tian

The scandal that brought down Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has far-reaching implications for the US-China AI race, but it also offers an unexpected throwback to Shenzhen’s freewheeling trading days.

Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman with whom Jensen reportedly had an affair, is suspected of helping Chinese customers skirt US export controls to obtain advanced Nvidia chips. She reportedly did this through Megaspeed, a company that began life as a subsidiary of Shenzhen technology firm 7Road Holdings.

The alleged circuitous flow of chips echoes Shenzhen’s cowboy days in the 1980s, when the city was a testbed for China’s market reforms. Enterprising merchants known as daoye made fortunes exploiting personal connections, trade restrictions and the gap between state-controlled and market prices.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.