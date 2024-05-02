A flood of second-rate marketing is about to be unleashed by AI

AI can’t reject client demands – and that’s why they make poor visual creators.

Parmy Olson

The content that generative AI models can now conjure can sometimes look as good as anything created by humans, but critics of the tech say it will lead to boring, derivative work. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
May 02, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
May 02, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ms Yael Biran has worked for the last 25 years as an animator for mostly corporate clients, capitalising on her talent for colourful illustration, movement and figuring out what her customers want but don’t know how to articulate.

Recently, she sat on her couch at home and was “freaking out” about her life’s work. She had several big expenses on the horizon, and her usual workflow of about a dozen annual projects had dwindled to three in the past year. The reason was obvious: artificial intelligence.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top