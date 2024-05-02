A flood of second-rate marketing is about to be unleashed by AI

Ms Yael Biran has worked for the last 25 years as an animator for mostly corporate clients, capitalising on her talent for colourful illustration, movement and figuring out what her customers want but don’t know how to articulate.

Recently, she sat on her couch at home and was “freaking out” about her life’s work. She had several big expenses on the horizon, and her usual workflow of about a dozen annual projects had dwindled to three in the past year. The reason was obvious: artificial intelligence.