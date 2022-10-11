A distracted Russia is losing its grip on the old Soviet sphere

With the Kremlin distracted by its flagging war in Ukraine, Russia's dominion over its old Soviet empire shows signs of unravelling. As Moscow loses its aura and its grip, it has created a disorderly vacuum that previously obedient former Soviet satraps, as well as China, are moving to fill.

On the mountain-flanked steppes of south-western Kyrgyzstan, the result in just one remote village has been devastating: homes reduced to rubble, a burned-out school and a gut-wrenching stench emanating from the rotting carcasses of 24,000 dead chickens.