A Children's Day wish for schools: Smaller class sizes

Singapore schoolchildren have much to be thankful for despite the vicissitudes they have endured these past two pandemic-stricken years.

With home-based learning, they have not experienced the same degree of disruption to their learning as their foreign counterparts. Covid-19 clusters at schools have been relatively small and quickly brought under control by efficient school administrators. While not perfect, our education system has reacted swiftly and decisively to the challenges associated with the ongoing health crisis.