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Finding Joy

A cancer diagnosis and other health woes hit me just before my birthday. I celebrated anyway

Bad news doesn’t wait for the right time. Why should joy?

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A video montage of photographs from the writer’s life screened during her birthday party.

The writer’s husband presented a montage of photographs tracing her life during her birthday party.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF PUJA DADA

Puja Dada

I have never been one to go overboard when celebrating a birthday. I usually keep it small, with my husband and two children. But in 2026, my Big Five O loomed. It wasn’t just a milestone I wanted to mark. I wanted to celebrate the people around me.

My husband had been diagnosed with kidney failure the year before and is undergoing dialysis. It was a reminder of our mortality and made me realise that none of us knows how many opportunities we will have to gather the people we love in one room.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.