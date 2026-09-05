A cancer diagnosis and other health woes hit me just before my birthday. I celebrated anyway

I have never been one to go overboard when celebrating a birthday. I usually keep it small, with my husband and two children. But in 2026, my Big Five O loomed. It wasn’t just a milestone I wanted to mark. I wanted to celebrate the people around me.

My husband had been diagnosed with kidney failure the year before and is undergoing dialysis. It was a reminder of our mortality and made me realise that none of us knows how many opportunities we will have to gather the people we love in one room.