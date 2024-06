By 2023, a quarter of Singapore’s resident workforce was aged 55 or older. Driven by low fertility rates and high life expectancy, this proportion will continue to grow. At the same time, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) statistics show the resident workforce in 2023 had shrunk year on year for the first time since 2007. This reality makes it imperative to address both the challenges and opportunities of an ageing workforce.

First, let us consider the question of age discrimination at work.