For Subscribers
Power Play
A booster shot for US vaccine diplomacy
America and fellow G-7 countries are ramping up supplies, catching up with China in providing vaccines to poorer countries after a slow start. •Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of United States-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
The first half of 2021 was the golden time for China to practise its vaccine diplomacy, as senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations Huang Yanzhong put it.
The United States and other major Western democracies were absent from the scene, preoccupied with vaccinating their own people against Covid-19 first and with few doses to spare for other nations. The stock of Russian and Indian vaccines remained limited.
Topics: