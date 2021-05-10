A bold move by SPH to spin off its media arm

The news that Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is spinning out its media business as a not-for-profit organisation could easily be viewed as another step closer to the end of the road for the newspaper business. But while by some measures the move is an unfortunate sign of the times the industry finds itself in, it is also a bold move that few others have been forward-thinking enough to attempt.

Ever since the advent of the Internet and explosion of cheap, targeted advertising by search engines and social media, businesses like SPH have been fighting a losing battle to remain both relevant and profitable. While many would argue that the relevance of trusted media houses is critical when fake news and disinformation are rampant, SPH's latest move may be the canary in the coal mine as far as profitable journalism across the city goes. Like many before it, SPH has succumbed to the pressures of falling advertising revenues and dwindling profits.