A bold move by SPH to spin off its media arm

The restructuring is a sign of the times as the news industry worldwide struggles to remain relevant and profitable

Darrell Wright
While it is not yet clear how Singapore Press Holdings will structure its business to keep revenues up, it would be surprising if there was not a renewed push towards selling more subscriptions. The group's media business has been progressive in packaging Samsung tablets to new subscribers in an attempt to recreate or replace the physical experience of reading the daily newspaper. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The news that Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is spinning out its media business as a not-for-profit organisation could easily be viewed as another step closer to the end of the road for the newspaper business. But while by some measures the move is an unfortunate sign of the times the industry finds itself in, it is also a bold move that few others have been forward-thinking enough to attempt.

Ever since the advent of the Internet and explosion of cheap, targeted advertising by search engines and social media, businesses like SPH have been fighting a losing battle to remain both relevant and profitable. While many would argue that the relevance of trusted media houses is critical when fake news and disinformation are rampant, SPH's latest move may be the canary in the coal mine as far as profitable journalism across the city goes. Like many before it, SPH has succumbed to the pressures of falling advertising revenues and dwindling profits.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2021, with the headline 'A bold move by SPH to spin off its media arm'. Subscribe
