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A bipolar world is taking shape. Can the US and China manage it?

China’s rise has brought the world closer to a two-power system. Beijing and Washington’s growing dominance makes managing their rivalry more important – and cooperation more difficult.

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China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump speak on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a State Dinner in Washington, DC, on Sept 24.

In Washington this week, Xi explicitly called for turning that “vision into action”. He proposed regular military dialogue and stronger arrangements for crisis communication and prevention.

PHOTO: AFP

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Tan Dawn Wei

The last time Chinese President Xi Jinping made a state visit to the United States, in 2015, he was already asking Washington to treat China as a great power.

Standing on the White House lawn with then President Barack Obama, Xi declared that China and America were “both great nations”. In Seattle, he called for a “new model of major-country relations” based on avoiding confrontation, respecting each other’s interests and pursuing cooperation.

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US-China ties

US-China trade war

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

China politics

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.