A bipolar world is taking shape. Can the US and China manage it?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

China’s rise has brought the world closer to a two-power system. Beijing and Washington’s growing dominance makes managing their rivalry more important – and cooperation more difficult.

In Washington this week, Xi explicitly called for turning that “vision into action”. He proposed regular military dialogue and stronger arrangements for crisis communication and prevention.

The last time Chinese President Xi Jinping made a state visit to the United States, in 2015, he was already asking Washington to treat China as a great power.

Standing on the White House lawn with then President Barack Obama, Xi declared that China and America were “both great nations”. In Seattle, he called for a “new model of major-country relations” based on avoiding confrontation, respecting each other’s interests and pursuing cooperation.