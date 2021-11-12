For Subscribers
A beacon for successful minority Muslim communities
The success of the Singapore model of living peacefully with the majority shows Muslim minority communities can adapt and thrive in multicultural, secular states.
In Islamic history, scholars have found models of peaceful coexistence, between minority Muslim and majority communities.
The early Muslim migrants in Abyssinia (present-day Ethiopia) were known for their excellent character in the court of the Christian King Negus. Many stayed on, even after Muslims found a safe haven in Medina.
