For Subscribers
Thinking Aloud
A balanced approach towards bridging the cyclist-motorist divide
Panel has made sensible proposals to improve safety on the roads
One boon of the Covid-19 pandemic is that cycling has gained in popularity both as a leisure activity and as a mode of transport.
While this development bodes well for Singapore's aspirations to become a car-lite nation, it has also led to growing tensions between motorists and cyclists as both sides navigate the sharing of road space.
Topics: