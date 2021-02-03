5 health policy insights from Asia after a year of Covid-19

In the first year of fighting Covid-19, Asian countries have generally fared better than other regions in the world. In the second year of a multi-year pandemic, what overarching health policy insights can be gleaned from how Asian countries dealt with the pandemic? Perhaps there are five.

1. Start the long-term work today

Much of Asia's successful responses today are due to steady progress since the Sars outbreak in 2003.

Three main improvements are a strengthening of health systems, both for public health and towards universal health coverage; a clearer command-and-control structure for pandemic responses, with well-defined responsibilities for federal, provincial and district governments; and embedding health into the social contract, easily mobilising more funds and bipartisan political consensus during health emergencies.

Examples include Thailand's progressive expansion of health insurance coverage, even to undocumented migrants, Taiwan's National Health Command Centre that opened in 2004, and Vietnam's 9 per cent average annual increase in per capita spending on public health between 2000 and 2016.

These improvements can immediately guide other countries, although political will is a crucial ingredient.

It often takes a crisis to generate the political will to build crucial but expensive health systems. For example, the United Kingdom's National Health Service was launched in the wreckage of World War II. Covid-19 could be the trigger for other countries to kick-start the long-overdue reforms of their health systems. Cheap borrowing costs will provide the necessary funds, aided by urgent calls for better health by citizens (read: voters).

However, progress in healthcare in Asian countries, such as China, South Korea and Vietnam, took place over nearly two decades, and it is difficult to compress decades of work into the mere months demanded by the urgent realities of Covid-19.

Country-level progress is also complicated by the current distrust of governments worldwide, political and societal polarisation, and a fraying of the multilateral order that reduces global collaboration. Therefore, political skill is as important as political will in health reforms.

It is useful to briefly compare Covid-19 in the 2020s and Sars in 2003 as triggers for reform. Sars affected around 30 countries worldwide but was generally limited to Asia. It was limited in time as well, lasting about eight months, and chalked up around 8,500 cases globally.

However, Sars was serious enough in Asia to trigger governments to begin reforms in health financing, workforce planning and pandemic preparedness. As Sars did for Asia, Covid-19 can be the same trigger for other regions, especially given the sheer scale, duration and impact of Covid-19.

2. Aim to change behaviours, not restrict activities

For most countries, restrictions on human activities and movements helped to flatten the curve and buy time for health systems to strengthen or for health workers to rest. However necessary, prolonged restrictions are damaging to the economy, people's mental health and societal cohesion.

Therefore, movement restrictions should be a last-resort option not to be endlessly deployed in a multi-year pandemic. There are several reasons for this. Restricting human freedoms is morally, legally, administratively and economically costly, no matter its short-term benefits in reducing cases.

Restricting freedoms also attracts a lot of public scrutiny and risks a slippery slope to authoritarianism. Therefore, it is a strategy with rapidly diminishing returns and progressive costs to the government.

This is supported by public health theory, in which there is a difference between human activities - such as exercising, shopping, socialising and travelling - and human behaviours - physical distancing, wearing masks and regular handwashing.

In the first few months, pandemic responses had to both restrict activities and change behaviours, partially due to a desire to implement all options simultaneously in a "no regrets" strategy. This is understandable in the beginning.

But after a few months of fighting Covid-19, the strategy of Asian governments moved away from emphasising restrictions to emphasising behavioural changes and public health interventions like testing, tracing and isolating.

Restrictions on activities were progressively minimised, especially as populations began adopting new norms of behaviour. This approach is more sustainable and effective while avoiding the false binary choice of lives versus livelihoods.

3. Adopt a moderate path for movement restrictions

We have seen sometimes violent demonstrations or protests against lockdowns, curfews or movement restrictions in the United States and UK in April to May last year, Germany and Australia in October to November, and more recently, in the Netherlands and Lebanon last month.

While every country has different political systems, constitutionally protected rights and social contracts, anti-lockdown protests are notably absent in Asia even when lockdowns are implemented. There are several reasons for this.

The initial "Wuhan lockdown" in January last year made it politically acceptable for nationwide movement restrictions of varying names, durations and intensities, for example, in Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.

However, these blunt instruments were soon replaced by more surgical approaches with less severity, shorter durations and smaller geographic impact. This was enabled by increasing data, increasing confidence and capacity of public health experts, and increasing acceptance of new behavioural norms by citizens.

In parallel, the communications strategies of Asian governments helped. Leaders either pushed the narrative that the pandemic will be present for years or did not push the narrative that there will be a magic solution like a vaccine. Therefore, populations settled in for the long haul and began accepting a middle path between zero and full restrictions.

All these factors combined for nuanced decision-making for lockdowns. Despite subsequent waves of Covid-19, Asian governments no longer resorted to severe nationwide lockdowns. In sterling examples, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam have had long periods of almost no community transmissions using only minimal restrictions, proving the success of moderate paths instead of lurching between zero and full restrictions.

4. Combine existing non-health infrastructure with public health infrastructure

When the pandemic hit, China, South Korea and Taiwan quickly combined data from their non-health infrastructure with their public health system. Data from credit card transactions, ATM withdrawals, security cameras, telco metadata, or gig economy platforms were combined with data from the public health system, greatly increasing contact tracing effectiveness.

The good news is that these non-health data sources and infrastructure are already available in many countries. Combining it with public health data systems will require some platform interoperability and a new partnership between epidemiologists, data scientists and engineers. It will also require adapting existing legal and privacy frameworks with new oversight and governance.

However, rapid collaboration is not an impossible task as there have been years of progress in new institutions and frameworks for data, legal and privacy protections.

Since much of the non-health infrastructure in many countries could be privately owned, collaboration may usher in a period of re-examining the political economy of providing public goods.

In broad terms, Asian governments have a cosier relationship with nominally private companies, like China's state-owned enterprises, South Korea's chaebol and Japan's keiretsu. In contrast, Western governments try to stay out of business. But both models can deliver effective and viable public-private partnerships, which makes it possible to integrate the health and non-health infrastructure.

In the short term, combining health and non-health infrastructure can help testing and contact tracing capabilities.

In the long term, it can be expanded to other more complex areas of public-private provision of public goods, such as isolating Covid-19 patients in budget hotels, vaccines research and manufacturing, or building and operating laboratory networks or even the entire public health surveillance system.

5. Be humble

This is a simple, yet deceptively difficult lesson to learn. No Asian government has loudly announced success against Covid-19 because they know that the pandemic is long, that hubris is deadly, and that hard and unglamorous behind-the-scenes work must continue to protect their citizens.

In conclusion, we have battled Covid-19 for one year, but this is perhaps only the end of the beginning. In the second year of Covid-19, vaccines will play a crucial role. Its issues include supply constraints, equitable distribution across rich and poor countries, vaccine confidence and the presence of new viral variants. Therefore, it may take one to three years to get to adequate global coverage to truly change the country-level pandemic policymaking landscape.

During that time, much will depend on non-pharmaceutical measures. These five health policy proposals can help, especially if backed by citizen pressure and political will.

• Khor Swee Kheng is a physician currently specialising in health systems and policies, and global health.