3 things I learnt from a 'wasted' two years

If you have had contact with people over the past few months, and I don't mean to rub it in if you haven't, then there is a very high likelihood that you have engaged in small talk about the mysterious nature of the passage of time.

"I can't believe it's already (insert month of the year)," somebody would inevitably utter. And everyone would grunt and nod knowingly because, you know what, it really feels quite unbelievable that it is already (insert month).