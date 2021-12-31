Home Ground

2021: The year I went on five staycations

Beach walks, bike rides and staycays have helped ground me to Singapore

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Like most Singaporeans, I spent 2021 within our borders, as the global pandemic made travel inconvenient.

I last travelled out of Singapore in January last year, over the Chinese New Year, on a family vacation to Japan. We returned just as news about the coronavirus - it didn't even have a name yet - grew alarming. I've remained in Singapore for nearly two years now, which is the longest stretch I've been home-bound since I took my first flight, at the age of 18, to take up a scholarship to study in England.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 31, 2021, with the headline 2021: The year I went on five staycations. Subscribe