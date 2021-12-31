2021: The year I went on five staycations

Like most Singaporeans, I spent 2021 within our borders, as the global pandemic made travel inconvenient.

I last travelled out of Singapore in January 2020, over the Chinese New Year, on a family vacation to Japan. We returned just as news about the coronavirus - it didn't even have a name yet - grew alarming. I've remained in Singapore for nearly two years now, which is the longest stretch I've been home-bound since I took my first flight, at the age of 18, to take up a scholarship to study in England.