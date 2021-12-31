Home Ground

2021: The year I went on five staycations

Beach walks, bike rides and staycays have helped ground me to Singapore.

Associate Editor
Low tide on Changi beach as the sun sets. Learning to love my country and its land - and shores. PHOTO: LEE LAY NA
Updated
Published
56 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Like most Singaporeans, I spent 2021 within our borders, as the global pandemic made travel inconvenient.

I last travelled out of Singapore in January 2020, over the Chinese New Year, on a family vacation to Japan. We returned just as news about the coronavirus - it didn't even have a name yet - grew alarming. I've remained in Singapore for nearly two years now, which is the longest stretch I've been home-bound since I took my first flight, at the age of 18, to take up a scholarship to study in England.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.