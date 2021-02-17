For Subscribers
2021 - a year of hope in climate battle
A change of US administration and landmark pledges by China, Japan and South Korea are a good start. They should spur stronger action by all nations in November at the United Nations summit in Glasgow.
Last July, a third of Bangladesh was underwater in the worst flooding in years. Severe floods also swept parts of India, China and Japan, while a record hurricane season battered the United States.
The march of climate change is relentless, and the pandemic has had virtually no effect on global warming: Last year tied with 2016 as the hottest on record.