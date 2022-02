December 13 marks my turning 100 years young. I've learnt much over that time, but looking back, I'm struck that there is one lesson I learnt early and then relearned over and over: Trust is the coin of the realm.

When trust was in the room, whatever room that was - the family room, the school room, the locker room, the office room, the government room or the military room - good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen. Everything else is details.