SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) must win the next general election convincingly, by uniting Singaporeans and taking a pragmatic and centrist approach, said its secretary-general, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The party serves every Singaporean, he said, adding: "We are setting a clear direction, supported by the broad mass of Singaporeans who want to see stability and progress for many years."

Mr Lee was speaking at the biennial PAP conference at the Singapore Expo on Sunday (Nov 11), where cadre members met to elect the party's central executive committee (CEC) - its top decision making body.

"The new CEC will be leading the party into the final stretch, gearing up to put our record before voters," he said.

He warned that Singapore cannot take its success for granted, and set out four things the PAP must do to maintain good politics and continue to improve people's lives.

These are: Understanding the concerns of Singaporeans and addressing them, giving them hope for the future, encouraging inclusive politics and maintaining unity, and providing capable and good leadership.

Singaporeans must have confidence that the party has good men and women who can take the country forward, Mr Lee said.

This year's CEC election is a major transition point for the party, he noted, with five senior members stepping down.

Deputy Prime Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, and retired Cabinet Ministers Yaacob Ibrahim and Lim Swee Say are not on the ballot for cadres to elect the party's next CEC. Mr Teo, Mr Tharman and Mr Khaw will stay on in Cabinet.

Mr Lee lauded the five for their contributions, and thanked them.

The party takes an major step forward in its political renewal, he said.

After the elections, the new CEC will meet "within a couple of weeks", to elect a new slate of office holders, he added.

This lineup is expected to provide more clarity on who the country's next prime minister will be.

Mr Lee said he will follow up with a Cabinet reshuffle in due course.

The PAP has had two smooth leadership transitions, providing continuity and renewal, he said.

He noted that the fourth generation leadership team has been in Cabinet for several years now, and tested in several portfolios.

They are a team of able men and women with a good combination of skills amongst them, he said.

"I can see them gelling as a team, and am confident that they have what it takes to lead Singapore," he said, urging party members to give their full support to the new CEC and 4G leaders.