Cult streetwear label Supreme's ad in New York Post turns edition into collector's item

An advertisement by New York-based streetwear label Supreme on the New York Post's cover on Monday (Aug 13) turned the day's edition of the American newspaper into a collector's item.

The popular cult label, which is associated with popular skateboarders such as Mark Gonzales and Sean Pablo, bought a wraparound cover ad on the Post. As a result, devotees snapped up multiple copies of the paper.

The edition was sold out at news stands as early as 7.30am, said the Post in a report about the advertisement.

Mr Jesse Angelo, publisher and chief executive officer of the New York Post, said: "Today's New York Post collaboration with Supreme is a true collector's item.

"It was one of the coolest and most fun projects ever done by Post Studios, our in-house strategy and creative and agency for brands."

Some people who have snapped up copies of Monday's Post have taken to social media and online platforms to sell the paper at a much higher price.

The Post's weekday edition usually retails at US$1 ($1.37) per copy. But on online marketplace eBay, copies of the paper were going for as much as US$46. Many listings were selling the paper at more than US$5.

Listings that hawked the paper at similar prices were also found on Twitter.

Supreme, which was established in 1994, caters to the skateboarding, hip hop and punk rock cultures. It produces clothes and accessories, and makes skateboards that are collected like modern art.

It has also previously inspired people to turn out in droves in Singapore.

Supreme's collaboration with Louis Vuitton on a collection saw hundreds of people descend on the luxury brand's outlet at Ion Orchard in July last year. The event was so well-received that Louis Vuitton had to organise a raffle for shoppers.

350 shoppers eventually gained access to buy items from the collection, which included leather goods and shoes, while many others were turned away.