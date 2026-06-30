ST Headstart: Why some S’poreans risk it all to move abroad with no job

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I have long harboured this fantasy of packing my bags and just moving out of Singapore. I imagine starting over in a city far away, having the freedom to live alone, go to theatres every night and walk along the river instead of being cooped up in apartments and crowded MRT carriages.

Some of my peers have actually done it and moved to places like New York City and Australia to hunt for a new job there. But chasing their dreams is not all fun and excitement — they also faced the harsh realities of racism, being broke and feeling desperate. Here’s what they learnt.

Meanwhile, if you had a 3D printer, what would you print? Not wanting to settle for an off-the-shelf engagement ring, one Singaporean decided to 3D-print it. Read more about this creative project and other 3D prints that you can try for yourself.

And, need help to better navigate the financial pressures of adulting? We’ve got you. Headstart is giving away three pairs of tickets (worth $250!) to an exclusive InvestMe seminar on July 18. Check out our IG for details on how to enter the giveaway.

Stay hydrated!