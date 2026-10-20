ST Headstart: What to do when your boss takes credit for your work

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Halloween is just around the corner, but some workplace horror stories can be even scarier than ghosts. This week on AskST Jobs, Timothy Goh looks into one of the workplace frights scarier than any Halloween horror, and share how to handle it when your manager steals your thunder.

Speaking of workplaces, is having a work bestie a green flag or a career liability? Rosalind Ang explores what young people in Singapore really think about work friendships and boundaries in this interactive, based on a survey we commissioned.

And, in this week’s episode of Headstart On Record, we examine the age-old Singaporean dream. Is a rigid definition of success still relevant today, or does it stifle our true ambitions? Tune in as Kai Wen and I chat with a former medical student who left to pursue his passions, and discover how staying curious can unlock your own path.

Stay hydrated!