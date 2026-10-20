ST Headstart: What to do when your boss takes credit for your work

How to handle a credit-stealing boss
Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Halloween is just around the corner, but some workplace horror stories can be even scarier than ghosts. This week on AskST Jobs, Timothy Goh looks into one of the workplace frights scarier than any Halloween horror, and share how to handle it when your manager steals your thunder.
Speaking of workplaces, is having a work bestie a green flag or a career liability? Rosalind Ang explores what young people in Singapore really think about work friendships and boundaries in this interactive, based on a survey we commissioned.
And, in this week’s episode of Headstart On Record, we examine the age-old Singaporean dream. Is a rigid definition of success still relevant today, or does it stifle our true ambitions? Tune in as Kai Wen and I chat with a former medical student who left to pursue his passions, and discover how staying curious can unlock your own path.
Stay hydrated!
Young S’poreans say work friendships help their careers, but carry risks
From a listening ear to a reason to stay, a survey of 800 young adults finds work friends make the daily grind easier.
He lived his dream of getting into medical school. Why did he quit for taichi and theatre?
Find out why achieving the “Singapore Dream” might not always feel like success for everybody.
How dating early can help in finding a life partner in S’pore
In polytechnic or university, men and women are on a more similar footing and can grow together, says a matchmaking agency CEO.
What tech stock investors should watch for as doubts grow over AI spending
Why you should always say ‘no’ to friends asking for loans
It is hard to get a friend to repay a loan when he or she simply refuses to return your money.