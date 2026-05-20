Asian Insider: What did Trump, Xi talk about amid old Chinese trees?

The recent summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing was tightly choreographed, and whatever official footage that was released was just as tightly controlled. The outside world, in trying to parse the dynamics between the world’s two most powerful leaders, was not given much to go with.

A short one-minute recording of a tour of the imperial gardens of the Zhongnanhai – Mr Xi’s official residence and the headquarters for the Communist Party of China’s leadership – became the most revealing images of the visit. It offered a rare glimpse of how the pair spontaneously interacted, unlike their scripted remarks in other footage released.

As The Straits Times’ senior correspondent Yew Lun Tian notes: “That spontaneity laid bare what each leader truly cared about.”

And what did they care about? A snippet of their conversation amid the compound’s ancient trees - one as old as 400 years - juxtaposed their contrasting concerns. “Mr Xi thought in terms of history and the burden of great-power responsibility, Mr Trump measured the moment by what was in it for him in the now,” Lun Tian says.

To some extent, both men got what they wanted.

The two sides reached several modest outcomes and deals. These include a continuing pause on escalating reciprocal tariffs, trade and investment boards established, 200 Boeing planes ordered and the promise of market access for American beef. But the key takeaway was the stabilising of the consequential relationship, ahead of possibly another three meetings in 2026.

On what can be achieved later this year, Lun Tian says: “Although the rivalry is real, both leaders understand that stability is in their countries’ interests, and that each meeting needs to produce something the other side can bring home as a win.

“For the subsequent meetings this year, they will likely want to maintain the positive optics as a baseline, while pushing for more substantive gains such as additional deals or clearer dialogue mechanisms as a bonus. As the year progresses, the urgency of extending the tariff truce is also likely to grow.”

As leaders meet, the chatter among ordinary Chinese takes on a different tone. The evening that AirForce One touched down, many gathered outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beijing to await the arrival of Mr Trump’s motorcade. Some just wanted to see The Beast, his heavily armoured presidential state limo, said our China correspondent Michelle Ng. Others were there just to be present at a momentous occasion.

“Many spoke with a sense of national pride that China has gotten 强大, or much stronger, that so many foreign leaders are visiting,” she says.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China now to meet Mr Xi. The “old friends” will reportedly chat over tea. Will they go see trees too, and what will they talk about? Will Beijing nudge Mr Putin to end the war in Ukraine, as former Deputy Secretary of State Robert Zoellick posited here? Jonathan Eyal and China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei will unpack both the outcomes and the optics.

As usual, I leave you with a selection of our correspondents’ articles and podcasts.