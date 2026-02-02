ST Full-time Report: Welshman Kai Whitmore eyes Singapore stint | National track athlete goes all out for athletics progress

Welsh-born footballer Kai Whitmore is in talks to play for the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League. The midfielder, whose grandfather was born here, had earlier indicated his interest in playing for the Singapore national team. 

National runner Thiruben Thana Rajan is also embarking on a new journey in his career – he has become a full-time athlete to achieve his potential, starting with a bid to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games.

Finally, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee is elated after achieving her long-coveted aim of owning the women’s 400m individual medley national record.

National track athlete goes full-time in search of medals

Thiruben Thana Rajan has left his role at Singapore Athletics to go all in on his track ambitions.

Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee breaks 18-year-old 400m IM national record

She accepted her coach’s challenge to eclipse Quah Ting Wen’s mark.

Welsh-born Kai Whitmore, who has S’porean heritage, in talks to join Young Lions

The footballer has left English club Newport County.

Mediacorp secures broadcast rights to 2026 World Cup

There will be 28 free-to-air matches, up from nine for the 2022 edition.

Lions to play Faroe Islands in March; first European opponents in over a decade

The islanders are ranked at No. 125, 23 spots higher than Singapore.

Early exit for Lion City Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic

Assistant coach Varo Moreno will take interim charge of the team.

OCBC Cycle to include Brompton World C’ship for the first time

Up to 200 cyclists will compete in the event on May 9.

S’pore has first Winter Olympian in 8 years. Could winter sports be here to stay?

The Republic last featured on the Olympic winter stage in 2018.

‘More comfortable, confident’ Shannon Tan for HSBC Women’s World C’ship

She and Chen Xingtong are the two Singaporeans in the LPGA Tour event.

S’pore Ladies Masters returns in June, to include 8 spots for local amateurs

The China Ladies Professional Golf Tour event will feature an increased prize pool.

S’pore’s 3x3 basketball teams set to make debut at Commonwealth Games

The Republic will be among the 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams in Glasgow.

Brothers play eight extreme sports. Here’s how they juggle it all

Skateboarding, wingfoiling and skiing are among the sports they take part in.

