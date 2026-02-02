ST Full-time Report: Welshman Kai Whitmore eyes Singapore stint | National track athlete goes all out for athletics progress

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Welsh-born footballer Kai Whitmore is in talks to play for the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League. The midfielder, whose grandfather was born here, had earlier indicated his interest in playing for the Singapore national team.
National runner Thiruben Thana Rajan is also embarking on a new journey in his career – he has become a full-time athlete to achieve his potential, starting with a bid to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games.
Finally, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee is elated after achieving her long-coveted aim of owning the women’s 400m individual medley national record.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
National track athlete goes full-time in search of medals
Thiruben Thana Rajan has left his role at Singapore Athletics to go all in on his track ambitions.
Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee breaks 18-year-old 400m IM national record
Welsh-born Kai Whitmore, who has S’porean heritage, in talks to join Young Lions
Mediacorp secures broadcast rights to 2026 World Cup
Lions to play Faroe Islands in March; first European opponents in over a decade
Early exit for Lion City Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic
OCBC Cycle to include Brompton World C’ship for the first time
S’pore has first Winter Olympian in 8 years. Could winter sports be here to stay?
‘More comfortable, confident’ Shannon Tan for HSBC Women’s World C’ship
S’pore Ladies Masters returns in June, to include 8 spots for local amateurs
S’pore’s 3x3 basketball teams set to make debut at Commonwealth Games
Brothers play eight extreme sports. Here’s how they juggle it all
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.