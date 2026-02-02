ST Full-time Report: Welshman Kai Whitmore eyes Singapore stint | National track athlete goes all out for athletics progress

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Welsh-born footballer Kai Whitmore is in talks to play for the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League. The midfielder, whose grandfather was born here, had earlier indicated his interest in playing for the Singapore national team.

National runner Thiruben Thana Rajan is also embarking on a new journey in his career – he has become a full-time athlete to achieve his potential, starting with a bid to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games.

Finally, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee is elated after achieving her long-coveted aim of owning the women’s 400m individual medley national record.

