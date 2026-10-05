ST Full-time Report: Was the commentary for S’pore-Malaysia ASEAN Cup tie generated by AI?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Fans watching the FIFA ASEAN Cup clash between Singapore and Malaysia on Oct 1 were left wondering if the commentary was AI-generated, with several out-of-context mentions of European teams such as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

At one point, the commentator even seemed to mix up sports, making reference to a golf great as he described “a brilliant ball by Ryder Cup captain Tiger Woods”. When contacted, Mediacorp said the commentary was provided by a FIFA-appointed host broadcaster.

On the pitch, the Lions’ 6-0 loss to Malaysia has raised questions among pundits, who feel that an “honest review” is needed, with the Asian Cup just three months away.

Meanwhile, Loh Kean Yew’s silver medal was a standout highlight for Team Singapore at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Despite strong individual performances, Singapore secured just two gold medals – its lowest at the Asiad since 1998 – prompting officials to urge athletes to press on.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.