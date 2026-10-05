ST Full-time Report: Was the commentary for S’pore-Malaysia ASEAN Cup tie generated by AI?

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Oct 05, 2026, 03:48 PM

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Fans watching the FIFA ASEAN Cup clash between Singapore and Malaysia on Oct 1 were left wondering if the commentary was AI-generated, with several out-of-context mentions of European teams such as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

At one point, the commentator even seemed to mix up sports, making reference to a golf great as he described “a brilliant ball by Ryder Cup captain Tiger Woods”. When contacted, Mediacorp said the commentary was provided by a FIFA-appointed host broadcaster.

On the pitch, the Lions’ 6-0 loss to Malaysia has raised questions among pundits, who feel that an “honest review” is needed, with the Asian Cup just three months away.

Meanwhile, Loh Kean Yew’s silver medal was a standout highlight for Team Singapore at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Despite strong individual performances, Singapore secured just two gold medals – its lowest at the Asiad since 1998 – prompting officials to urge athletes to press on.

 For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Loh Kean Yew bags historic Asian Games silver medal

This is S’pore’s first medal in the Asiad’s badminton singles event.

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Back with his protege, Kelvin Ho is happy to do what’s best for Loh Kean Yew

Since reprising their player-coach partnership in March, Loh has reached two finals in six months.

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Team S’pore have to ‘keep pressing on’ against mounting Asian competition

There was a record haul of nine silver medals, and converting the colour to gold is one of the items on the agenda.

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S’pore’s team sports continue to struggle at Asiad; authorities explore ways to improve

S’pore’s last team sport medal at the Asian Games came in 1986, when the men’s water polo team won a bronze.

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S’pore athletes shone at the Asiad. So let’s show we care by celebrating them

We’re acknowledging a journey more than a race, writes Rohit Brijnath.

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Hearing Majulah Singapura, show of sportsmanship and bad translations: Moments of 2026 Asiad

ST’s team at the Aichi-Nagoya Games relive their moments to remember in Japan.

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S’pore’s 6-0 loss to Malaysia at ASEAN Cup a ‘painful’ wake-up call: Observers

The manner of the defeat left former Lions Noh Alam Shah and S. Subramani concerned.

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Odd commentary in S’pore-Malaysia ASEAN Cup tie by host broadcaster: Mediacorp

The voice-over for the game has since been re-recorded for video-on-demand viewing.

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Gym pays tribute to S’porean muay thai fighter who died after bout

Inspire Fitness Asia shared a tribute video on Instagram naming the athlete.

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Verstappen’s resurgence, FIA’s quick reaction make Bahrain GP an enjoyable ride

The Red Bull driver is all charged up, ready for a repeat in S’pore this weekend, writes David Tremayne.

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