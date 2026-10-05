ST Full-time Report: Was the commentary for S’pore-Malaysia ASEAN Cup tie generated by AI?

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Fans watching the FIFA ASEAN Cup clash between Singapore and Malaysia on Oct 1 were left wondering if the commentary was AI-generated, with several out-of-context mentions of European teams such as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.
At one point, the commentator even seemed to mix up sports, making reference to a golf great as he described “a brilliant ball by Ryder Cup captain Tiger Woods”. When contacted, Mediacorp said the commentary was provided by a FIFA-appointed host broadcaster.
On the pitch, the Lions’ 6-0 loss to Malaysia has raised questions among pundits, who feel that an “honest review” is needed, with the Asian Cup just three months away.
Meanwhile, Loh Kean Yew’s silver medal was a standout highlight for Team Singapore at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Despite strong individual performances, Singapore secured just two gold medals – its lowest at the Asiad since 1998 – prompting officials to urge athletes to press on.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Loh Kean Yew bags historic Asian Games silver medal
Back with his protege, Kelvin Ho is happy to do what’s best for Loh Kean Yew
Since reprising their player-coach partnership in March, Loh has reached two finals in six months.
Team S’pore have to ‘keep pressing on’ against mounting Asian competition
There was a record haul of nine silver medals, and converting the colour to gold is one of the items on the agenda.
S’pore’s team sports continue to struggle at Asiad; authorities explore ways to improve
S’pore’s last team sport medal at the Asian Games came in 1986, when the men’s water polo team won a bronze.
S’pore athletes shone at the Asiad. So let’s show we care by celebrating them
Hearing Majulah Singapura, show of sportsmanship and bad translations: Moments of 2026 Asiad
S’pore’s 6-0 loss to Malaysia at ASEAN Cup a ‘painful’ wake-up call: Observers
Odd commentary in S’pore-Malaysia ASEAN Cup tie by host broadcaster: Mediacorp
Gym pays tribute to S’porean muay thai fighter who died after bout
Verstappen’s resurgence, FIA’s quick reaction make Bahrain GP an enjoyable ride
The Red Bull driver is all charged up, ready for a repeat in S’pore this weekend, writes David Tremayne.
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