Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 17, 2026

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At least one MCST forced-sale bid a month over unpaid condo fees in past year
Not every notice leads to an actual sale, with owners paying up after the process begins or mortgage banks stepping in.
Site supervisor dies after bricks, canopy collapse on him at house near Upper Paya Lebar
MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed a stop to all works at the worksite.
Suburban malls gear up for grey market as more seniors make them social hubs
These malls help older adults maintain routines and social connections, according to a joint study.
‘I do not know if she is still alive’: Son of Aung Sun Suu Kyi makes plea for her release
The junta said on April 30 that it has placed Suu Kyi under house arrest but this has not been independently verified.
Half her vision went dark. It was not an eye problem but her nervous system under attack
Her left eye had become blurry, as if someone had “pulled a black shade down halfway” over it.
Train driver charged over fatal collision with bus in Bangkok
Malaysia PM Anwar’s staunchest critic Rafizi finds a new party – and a new fight
Datuk Seri Rafizi was formerly economy minister and deputy president of PM Anwar’s PKR.
NUS study finds photosynthesis could treat dry eye disease
The team engineered particles producing compounds which tackle dry eye disease when exposed to ambient light sources.
Japan’s bullied children have found a new controversial avenue to get back at their tormentors
Victims and their families are increasingly turning to vigilante justice on social media.
Singapore doctor sees patients in the world’s fiercest war zones, like Gaza and Sudan
Since his first mission with Doctors Without Borders, Dr Lim Chin Siah has served in 17 projects.