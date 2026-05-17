Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 17, 2026

Updated
Published
May 17, 2026, 06:05 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

At least one MCST forced-sale bid a month over unpaid condo fees in past year

Not every notice leads to an actual sale, with owners paying up after the process begins or mortgage banks stepping in.

READ MORE HERE

Site supervisor dies after bricks, canopy collapse on him at house near Upper Paya Lebar

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed a stop to all works at the worksite.

READ MORE HERE

Suburban malls gear up for grey market as more seniors make them social hubs

These malls help older adults maintain routines and social connections, according to a joint study.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘I do not know if she is still alive’: Son of Aung Sun Suu Kyi makes plea for her release

The junta said on April 30 that it has placed Suu Kyi under house arrest but this has not been independently verified.

READ MORE HERE

Half her vision went dark. It was not an eye problem but her nervous system under attack

Her left eye had become blurry, as if someone had “pulled a black shade down halfway” over it.

READ MORE HERE

Train driver charged over fatal collision with bus in Bangkok

He was charged with negligence causing death and serious injury.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia PM Anwar’s staunchest critic Rafizi finds a new party – and a new fight

Datuk Seri Rafizi was formerly economy minister and deputy president of PM Anwar’s PKR.

READ MORE HERE

NUS study finds photosynthesis could treat dry eye disease

The team engineered particles producing compounds which tackle dry eye disease when exposed to ambient light sources.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s bullied children have found a new controversial avenue to get back at their tormentors

Victims and their families are increasingly turning to vigilante justice on social media.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore doctor sees patients in the world’s fiercest war zones, like Gaza and Sudan

Since his first mission with Doctors Without Borders, Dr Lim Chin Siah has served in 17 projects.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.