Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 9, 2026

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Recent conflicts show how warfare is evolving; important to build capabilities: PM Wong
In a world where the global order is coming apart, S’pore must be prepared for more disorder and conflict, he said.
Land to be released for private not-for-profit hospital in the east
Normal MRT service on CCL to resume on April 10
CCL services will end at 11pm on Saturdays and start at 9am on Sundays from April 11 to May 17.
Batam ferries cut back on S’pore trips as fuel prices soar
Operators have also introduced a surcharge of up to S$6 to combat raising fuel prices.
Malaysians can’t find Farm Fresh milk easily – and it has nothing to do with cows
Scoot to fly to Indonesia’s Belitung and Pontianak
It will also boost flight frequencies to popular destinations like Bali, Jakarta, Okinawa and Vienna.