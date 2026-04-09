Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 09, 2026, 06:01 PM

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Recent conflicts show how warfare is evolving; important to build capabilities: PM Wong

In a world where the global order is coming apart, S’pore must be prepared for more disorder and conflict, he said.

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Land to be released for private not-for-profit hospital in the east

This would be the first land release for a private hospital in almost two decades.

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Normal MRT service on CCL to resume on April 10

CCL services will end at 11pm on Saturdays and start at 9am on Sundays from April 11 to May 17.

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Batam ferries cut back on S’pore trips as fuel prices soar

Operators have also introduced a surcharge of up to S$6 to combat raising fuel prices.

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Malaysians can’t find Farm Fresh milk easily – and it has nothing to do with cows

From milk to shampoo, a plastic squeeze has sent ripples across Malaysia.

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Scoot to fly to Indonesia’s Belitung and Pontianak

It will also boost flight frequencies to popular destinations like Bali, Jakarta, Okinawa and Vienna.

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Meteor shower to light up S’pore skies from April 17 to 26

At its peak, observers may see at least 10 to 20 meteors an hour.

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Jail for man who helped register 574 SIM cards for scam syndicate

Some of the SIM cards were linked to scams in which victims lost around $140k.

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Woman charged after she allegedly had sex with underage boy multiple times

The minor was 15 years old at the time.

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S’pore pool pro Aloysius Yapp wins surprise 8-ball world title in US

He beat Spain’s Francisco Ruiz 10-4 in the final.

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