This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 29, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 29, 2025, 06:00 PM

MOH moves to curb rising premiums

IP riders sold from April 2026 won’t cover minimum deductibles. 

Massive HK blaze triggers wave of support from community

“Hong Kong’s community spirit has been revived by this tragedy,” says a journalism lecturer.

S’pore tops global ranking for growing, attracting and retaining talent

Workers here have a strong ecosystem to grow, thrive and adapt.

Six things to know about Lions coach Gavin Lee

He once played against Zinedine Zidane in a charity match.

As S’pore school canteens evolve, stallholders find ways to cope

Vendors say they will miss students when they give up their stalls.

Person with arm stuck in kitchen drain pipe freed after 2-hour rescue operation

A medical team was on site to assess and provide medical support.

Why a man who earned over $88k a month had total savings of only $13k

To support his extravagant lifestyle, he owed about $500k after borrowing to cover his expenses.

Miss Singapore ‘shocked’ Miss Mexico won Miss Universe

But she says Miss Mexico did not deserve to be booed.

