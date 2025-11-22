This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 22, 2025

$2 versus $20 for an eSIM: What are travellers really paying for?
Beyond price, reliability, customer service and app access define the true value of an eSIM.
Under the red light: A tale of two sex workers in Singapore
Here, sex work exists in a legal grey zone – regulated in parts, criminalised in others.
LTA puts up frosted strips at Dairy Farm bus stops
Discipline becomes abuse when child sustains injuries, including cane marks: MSF
S’pore’s lung cancer screening study detects cancer in 9 participants; all are non-smokers
When treated early, Stage 1 lung cancer patients have a 5-year survival rate of above 70%.
Meet the insurance boss who faced backlash over frank reviews of Michelin-listed hawkers
Lucas Neo’s candid food videos triggered fierce debate over honesty and respect in hawker reviews.
Mersing’s tourism is booming, but it is now straining Johor’s hidden paradise
Mersing’s coral crisis forced island closures, slashing incomes for boat operators and vendors.
Woman who sold Lamborghini sued by car dealer over mileage discrepancy, ordered to pay $20k
She sold the Lamborghini Urus with a stated mileage of 9,000km, but the actual mileage was 18,074km.