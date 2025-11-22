This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 22, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 22, 2025, 06:00 PM

$2 versus $20 for an eSIM: What are travellers really paying for?

Beyond price, reliability, customer service and app access define the true value of an eSIM.

Under the red light: A tale of two sex workers in Singapore

Here, sex work exists in a legal grey zone  regulated in parts, criminalised in others. 

LTA puts up frosted strips at Dairy Farm bus stops

It comes days after birds were seen crashing into the clear panels.

Discipline becomes abuse when child sustains injuries, including cane marks: MSF

Emotional harm can be as bad as physical injuries, say social workers.

S’pore’s lung cancer screening study detects cancer in 9 participants; all are non-smokers

When treated early, Stage 1 lung cancer patients have a 5-year survival rate of above 70%.

Meet the insurance boss who faced backlash over frank reviews of Michelin-listed hawkers

Lucas Neo’s candid food videos triggered fierce debate over honesty and respect in hawker reviews.

Mersing’s tourism is booming, but it is now straining Johor’s hidden paradise

Mersing’s coral crisis forced island closures, slashing incomes for boat operators and vendors.

Woman who sold Lamborghini sued by car dealer over mileage discrepancy, ordered to pay $20k

She sold the Lamborghini Urus with a stated mileage of 9,000km, but the actual mileage was 18,074km.

