This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 9, 2026

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Published
May 09, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Residents raise concerns over vacant shops at Northshore Plaza

About 40 tenants are paying lower rents after renewing leases, with 12 units currently vacant.

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More young adults here buying private property, some as investment

Younger buyers pool resources to enter the private property market early, say observers.

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Tackling financial crime: Rating for S’pore in 11 key areas

FATF found Singapore to have a competent and coordinated regime to tackle financial crime challenges.

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KL throws water party, but some folks throw wet blanket instead

Scenes of water-soaked dancing crowds at Visit Malaysia’s Rain Rave event were criticised as un-Islamic.

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Table for one: Dining alone in S’pore

Restaurants are getting more solo diners, though some have mixed feelings about them.

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Hawker trio built curry puffs into a $500,000 business in a year

What The Puff grew from one stall to three and now makes about 1,500 handmade puffs a day.

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Craving osmanthus cake in hit C-drama Pursuit Of Jade? Here’s the recipe

Recreate the screen snack with this real-life recipe.

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‘I wondered when it’d be my turn’: Crash victim on others in ICU dying

He broke both arms and fractured his pelvis after a collision involving a lorry in 2017.

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