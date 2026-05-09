This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 9, 2026

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Residents raise concerns over vacant shops at Northshore Plaza
About 40 tenants are paying lower rents after renewing leases, with 12 units currently vacant.
More young adults here buying private property, some as investment
Younger buyers pool resources to enter the private property market early, say observers.
Tackling financial crime: Rating for S’pore in 11 key areas
FATF found Singapore to have a competent and coordinated regime to tackle financial crime challenges.
KL throws water party, but some folks throw wet blanket instead
Scenes of water-soaked dancing crowds at Visit Malaysia’s Rain Rave event were criticised as un-Islamic.
Table for one: Dining alone in S’pore
Restaurants are getting more solo diners, though some have mixed feelings about them.
Hawker trio built curry puffs into a $500,000 business in a year
What The Puff grew from one stall to three and now makes about 1,500 handmade puffs a day.
Craving osmanthus cake in hit C-drama Pursuit Of Jade? Here’s the recipe
‘I wondered when it’d be my turn’: Crash victim on others in ICU dying
He broke both arms and fractured his pelvis after a collision involving a lorry in 2017.