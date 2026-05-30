This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 30, 2026

I thought it was red watercolour. It was blood: Dad of girl run over by taxi
MOM investigating after helper seen cleaning window on 24th-floor ledge
Why your flight is more likely to encounter turbulence or disruptions
Turbulence was the leading cause of accidents in the Asia-Pacific region from 2022 to 2024.
Is Japan losing its compassion as anti-foreigner sentiments grow?
There has been a shift in sentiment, especially after the rise of anti-foreigner political parties.
CHIJ Toa Payoh primary, secondary schools to revert to full original names
The schools will replace the abbreviation “CHIJ” with “Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus”.
Ups and downs of being a live-streaming mum
Mothers find live-streaming appealing as there is work flexibility, but there are also pitfalls.
Principal of HK school involved in swearing incident at SAFRA Jurong resigns
The school’s board of directors will meet to decide whether to accept the resignation.