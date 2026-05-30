This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 30, 2026

Updated
Published
May 30, 2026, 06:00 PM

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I thought it was red watercolour. It was blood: Dad of girl run over by taxi

Both father and daughter are calling on people to be more aware of road safety.

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MOM investigating after helper seen cleaning window on 24th-floor ledge

The images were first shared by a resident in a group chat.

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Why your flight is more likely to encounter turbulence or disruptions

Turbulence was the leading cause of accidents in the Asia-Pacific region from 2022 to 2024.

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Is Japan losing its compassion as anti-foreigner sentiments grow?

There has been a shift in sentiment, especially after the rise of anti-foreigner political parties.

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CHIJ Toa Payoh primary, secondary schools to revert to full original names

The schools will replace the abbreviation “CHIJ” with “Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus”.

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Ups and downs of being a live-streaming mum

Mothers find live-streaming appealing as there is work flexibility, but there are also pitfalls.

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Principal of HK school involved in swearing incident at SAFRA Jurong resigns

The school’s board of directors will meet to decide whether to accept the resignation.

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Beat the heat in S’pore: How to kimchi (almost) any fruit

Quick-to-make fruit kimchi is perfect for the weather.

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