This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 23, 2026

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Segar LRT death: LTA probe ongoing, improvements to safety to be made ‘as needed’
LTA said the installation of platform doors is not possible because of space constraints.
No coding skills, no problem: New father builds baby tracker with AI tool
Condo owners may lose their apartment for owing maintenance fees
Covid-19 cases in S’pore rise to 12,700; CDA monitoring increase in infections
There are no signs that the variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease, CDA said.
How death and dying in S’pore changed over a generation
Funeral practices, such as the way religious rites are conducted, have transformed over the decades.
Used car buyer loses vehicle after motor dealer’s collapse
5 steps to get your blood pressure under control
Hypertension can contribute to heart attack, stroke and heart failure without causing symptoms.