This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 23, 2026

Updated
Published
May 23, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Segar LRT death: LTA probe ongoing, improvements to safety to be made ‘as needed’

LTA said the installation of platform doors is not possible because of space constraints.

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No coding skills, no problem: New father builds baby tracker with AI tool

He was encouraged by his boss to try out Claude Code.

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Condo owners may lose their apartment for owing maintenance fees

MCSTs have the power to force the sale of a unit to recover money owed.

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Covid-19 cases in S’pore rise to 12,700; CDA monitoring increase in infections

There are no signs that the variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease, CDA said.

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How death and dying in S’pore changed over a generation

Funeral practices, such as the way religious rites are conducted, have transformed over the decades.

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Used car buyer loses vehicle after motor dealer’s collapse

The legal ownership of the car was never transferred to the buyer.

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5 steps to get your blood pressure under control

Hypertension can contribute to heart attack, stroke and heart failure without causing symptoms.

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Visitors return to Snow City for one last snowfall ahead of its closure

Snow City will close on Sept 30 after 26 years.

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