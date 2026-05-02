This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 2, 2026

Updated
Published
May 02, 2026, 05:45 PM

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More than 7,000 cicadas caught in Tampines Changkat

Complaints about annual swarms of adult cicadas have risen since late 2018.

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Why young S’poreans see having kids as a loss, instead of something to be gained

Would changes to Singapore’s education system fix our low fertility rate?

Would changes to Singapore’s education system fix our low fertility rate?

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Free first date meals? Singpass login to deter catfishers? Views sought for dating service

Members of the public received surveys to evaluate a potential government-run dating service.

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DBS to offer consumers $10 million in cashback redemptions

More than three million cashback offers at hawker centres, heartland shops and supermarkets.

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No more nicknames: PayNow to end alias option for users

The name registered with the user’s bank will be reflected, with certain letters masked for privacy.

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US tourist surprises S’pore hawkers with Lego models of their stalls

The sets took nine months to complete.

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Is ‘Gucci bag lady’ entitled? Why the AirAsia passenger’s outburst struck a nerve

In 2024 alone, over 50,000 reports of unruly passenger behaviour were made by 60 airline operators.

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When a couple fight over the $12k monthly mortgage of their home

The couple failed to plan for substantial and recurring expenses after their divorce.

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