This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 2, 2026

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More than 7,000 cicadas caught in Tampines Changkat
Why young S’poreans see having kids as a loss, instead of something to be gained
Free first date meals? Singpass login to deter catfishers? Views sought for dating service
Members of the public received surveys to evaluate a potential government-run dating service.
DBS to offer consumers $10 million in cashback redemptions
More than three million cashback offers at hawker centres, heartland shops and supermarkets.
No more nicknames: PayNow to end alias option for users
The name registered with the user’s bank will be reflected, with certain letters masked for privacy.
US tourist surprises S’pore hawkers with Lego models of their stalls
Is ‘Gucci bag lady’ entitled? Why the AirAsia passenger’s outburst struck a nerve
In 2024 alone, over 50,000 reports of unruly passenger behaviour were made by 60 airline operators.
When a couple fight over the $12k monthly mortgage of their home
The couple failed to plan for substantial and recurring expenses after their divorce.