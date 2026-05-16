This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 16, 2026

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Fatal Mount Dukono expedition that killed 3 advertised as beginner-friendly
‘Every day, I see injured children from traffic accidents’: Emergency doctor
Some of these injured children require significant intervention such as surgery, said the doctor.
Singtel discounted shares: Some seniors uncertain about sale process; others cash in early
Fancy some curry chee cheong fun? Get your fill across JB
Chee cheong fun is not native to JB. How does it differ from the KL and Ipoh versions?
3 tips that can stop your family from fighting over your money
Many people make poor decisions on their assets and this can result in court disputes.
Why are some people mosquito magnets? Clues are emerging
Odour matters greatly, and scientists are discovering which human smells attract mosquitoes.
PropertyLimBrothers co-founder returns to PropNex with 36 agents
While he is still a PLB shareholder, he does not hold any position or directorship in the company.