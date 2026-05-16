This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, May 16, 2026

Updated
Published
May 16, 2026, 06:01 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Fatal Mount Dukono expedition that killed 3 advertised as beginner-friendly

The entry points to the Indonesian volcano were ordered to be permanently closed.

READ MORE HERE

‘Every day, I see injured children from traffic accidents’: Emergency doctor

Some of these injured children require significant intervention such as surgery, said the doctor.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel discounted shares: Some seniors uncertain about sale process; others cash in early

What is the sale process and where you can go to get more information.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Fancy some curry chee cheong fun? Get your fill across JB

Chee cheong fun is not native to JB. How does it differ from the KL and Ipoh versions?

READ MORE HERE

3 tips that can stop your family from fighting over your money

Many people make poor decisions on their assets and this can result in court disputes.

READ MORE HERE

Why are some people mosquito magnets? Clues are emerging

Odour matters greatly, and scientists are discovering which human smells attract mosquitoes.

READ MORE HERE

PropertyLimBrothers co-founder returns to PropNex with 36 agents

While he is still a PLB shareholder, he does not hold any position or directorship in the company.

READ MORE HERE

Video of ex-actor Huang Yiliang’s hawker stall assistant posted online

The woman says she is “distraught” at being filmed without her consent.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.