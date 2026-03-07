This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 7, 2026

Shopping for food, clothes and toys may get more expensive in S’pore as oil prices rise

Oil is the primary raw material for many everyday consumer products. 

‘Big relief’: Families welcome flights from Middle East bringing S’poreans home

Emirates and Etihad Airways said they will be resuming limited flights from the UAE to Singapore.

$0 to buy a car? Concerns grow over 100% financing schemes

Calls to curb excessive borrowing and plug loopholes have been growing louder.

When tuition centres tell only half the story behind ‘90 per cent distinctions’

We need higher standards for advertising in the industry. Could a “nutrition label” of info help?

3 myths about ABSD that have landed property buyers in trouble

The law allows the taxman to disregard any sham schemes that avoid taxes and impose penalties on the offenders.

Lasting Power of Attorney applications to be permanently free for S’poreans

One in seven Singapore citizens have made an LPA.

S’pore to raise retirement age to 64 and re-employment age to 69 on July 1

The country is on track to raising the retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.

‘Better than gold’: Singapore used-laptop resellers cash in on AI-driven demand

Some dealers are benefiting from demand for memory chips and AI-enabled laptops.

