This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 28, 2026

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Published
Mar 28, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Wellness or worry: Inside the rise of beauty and massage shops in the heartland

The proliferation of such businesses has sparked debate over the ideal tenant mix in heartland estates.

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Final pour: Tiger Beer to end production in Singapore after 96 years

The brand will still be managed from Singapore; brewing will be phased out over next 2 years.

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PM Wong revisits his 90s era in viral video

The video drew more than 200,000 views within three hours.

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Teens seeking friends but finding predators on Telegram’s dating platform

Telegram’s dating bot Leomatch lacks age verification, enabling adults to prey on minors.

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2 S’poreans who volunteered with Israeli military-linked organisation in 2016 not involved in combat

No action was taken against them for their activities in 2016, based on the facts known at the time.

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Company director who raped woman he met through work gets 14½ years’ jail, caning

The man’s account of a consensual sexual encounter was rejected by the court.

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Singapore’s last 5 yellow-top taxi drivers nearing end of the road

These cabs were once a common sight on Singapore’s roads.

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Lure of Langkawi: Where to stay, eat and play

Spot wildlife, catch local shows and stay in restored heritage homes in Langkawi.

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