This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 28, 2026

Wellness or worry: Inside the rise of beauty and massage shops in the heartland
The proliferation of such businesses has sparked debate over the ideal tenant mix in heartland estates.
Final pour: Tiger Beer to end production in Singapore after 96 years
The brand will still be managed from Singapore; brewing will be phased out over next 2 years.
PM Wong revisits his 90s era in viral video
Teens seeking friends but finding predators on Telegram’s dating platform
Telegram’s dating bot Leomatch lacks age verification, enabling adults to prey on minors.
2 S’poreans who volunteered with Israeli military-linked organisation in 2016 not involved in combat
No action was taken against them for their activities in 2016, based on the facts known at the time.