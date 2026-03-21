This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 21, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 21, 2026, 06:03 PM

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Over 20 doctors, dentists caught practising without valid credentials between 2023 and 2025

The Health Ministry has issued warnings to most of these practitioners and is investigating the rest.

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Podcast: Should the Govt fund ageing condo repairs?

The issue was brought up in Parliament as the Govt studies co-funding some upgrades.

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Why petrol prices go up like rockets but fall like feathers

Pump prices in S’pore recently crossed highs set during the Ukraine crisis in 2022.

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Your daily bread is getting more posh

Bakeries offering sourdough, shio pan and other bakes are popping up in residential areas.

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Confessions of a S’pore Grab driver

The inner workings of the app have changed, affecting drivers’ finances and lifestyle.

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Are you ageing well? Try these simple tests to find out

These kinds of tests have been associated with longevity and independent living.

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Future of Komala Vilas in doubt as iconic restaurant remains shut after 2 months

Fans are lamenting its closure for renovation works, which don’t appear to be taking place.

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Owner of Porsche EV sues car dealer for $300k over battery replacement

The dealer says the warranty does not cover batter replacement due to accident damage.

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