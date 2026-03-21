This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 21, 2026

Over 20 doctors, dentists caught practising without valid credentials between 2023 and 2025
The Health Ministry has issued warnings to most of these practitioners and is investigating the rest.
Podcast: Should the Govt fund ageing condo repairs?
Why petrol prices go up like rockets but fall like feathers
Your daily bread is getting more posh
Bakeries offering sourdough, shio pan and other bakes are popping up in residential areas.
Confessions of a S’pore Grab driver
The inner workings of the app have changed, affecting drivers’ finances and lifestyle.
Are you ageing well? Try these simple tests to find out
Future of Komala Vilas in doubt as iconic restaurant remains shut after 2 months
Fans are lamenting its closure for renovation works, which don’t appear to be taking place.
Owner of Porsche EV sues car dealer for $300k over battery replacement
The dealer says the warranty does not cover batter replacement due to accident damage.