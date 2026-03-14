This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 14, 2026

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‘Once in a lifetime’: RSAF plane returns with S’poreans from Middle East
Two RSAF flights deployed to evacuate S’poreans from the region landed at Changi Airport on March 11 and 13.
New IP rider premiums to cost at least 30% less
How YouTube drew two youths in Singapore into extremism
As digital natives, youths are more vulnerable to extremist materials online, said ISD.
Video of man stepping on Quran likely by person behind similar videos
With dwindling use and acceptance, S’pore’s five-cent coin enters its twilight
$20k sign-on bonus helping to attract Singapore bus drivers
Activist Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them safe, say MSF and police
Widow invests $800,000 to start S'pore hawker culture experience centre
After losing her husband, she left corporate life to open the concept space at the Singapore Flyer.