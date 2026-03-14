This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, March 14, 2026

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Published
Mar 14, 2026, 06:00 PM

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‘Once in a lifetime’: RSAF plane returns with S’poreans from Middle East

Two RSAF flights deployed to evacuate S’poreans from the region landed at Changi Airport on March 11 and 13. 

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New IP rider premiums to cost at least 30% less

The premium differential could vary significantly across age groups.

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How YouTube drew two youths in Singapore into extremism

As digital natives, youths are more vulnerable to extremist materials online, said ISD.

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Video of man stepping on Quran likely by person behind similar videos

Minister Shanmugam says there was evidence the man was mentally unwell.

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With dwindling use and acceptance, S’pore’s five-cent coin enters its twilight

But MAS will not stop issuance given continued public demand.

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$20k sign-on bonus helping to attract Singapore bus drivers

SBS Transit has hired nearly 500 Singaporeans and PRs as drivers since October 2024.

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Activist Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them safe, say MSF and police

Police had received multiple reports regarding her family since August 2025.

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Widow invests $800,000 to start S'pore hawker culture experience centre

After losing her husband, she left corporate life to open the concept space at the Singapore Flyer.

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