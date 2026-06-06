This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 6, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 06, 2026, 06:00 PM

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High Court sets benchmark jail term for those who drive despite having lost their licence

The sentencing benchmark for this category of offenders was laid down recently.

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How to evacuate when a medical emergency strikes overseas

Insurers usually cover the cost of transporting the insured party to the nearest medical facility.

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The real question for S’poreans: Hungry for what?

The goal posts have shifted for this generation, says the writer.

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New species of venomous box jellyfish discovered off the coast of Sentosa

Researchers advised beachgoers to take precautions while swimming in the ocean.

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HK principal who swore at guards in S’pore sacked after school rejects resignation

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School requested his immediate dismissal.

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How muay thai helped a teen in S’pore cope with loneliness and self-harm

Kelly’s desire to harm herself turned into a weekly habit after she came across online posts about self-harm methods.

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Unexpected places you should be wearing sunscreen in S’pore’s extreme UV heat

The eyelids, ears, neck, chest and backs of hands are often where cumulative sun damage shows first.

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Carousell suspends BTS Singapore concert ticket sales on platform to deter scams

The move was made in response to a request from the police.

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