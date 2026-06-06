This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 6, 2026

High Court sets benchmark jail term for those who drive despite having lost their licence
How to evacuate when a medical emergency strikes overseas
Insurers usually cover the cost of transporting the insured party to the nearest medical facility.
The real question for S’poreans: Hungry for what?
New species of venomous box jellyfish discovered off the coast of Sentosa
HK principal who swore at guards in S’pore sacked after school rejects resignation
How muay thai helped a teen in S’pore cope with loneliness and self-harm
Kelly’s desire to harm herself turned into a weekly habit after she came across online posts about self-harm methods.
Unexpected places you should be wearing sunscreen in S’pore’s extreme UV heat
The eyelids, ears, neck, chest and backs of hands are often where cumulative sun damage shows first.