This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 27, 2026

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Wife has to borrow money to pay kids’ school fees, says worker in unpaid wages case
Will Pritam Singh stay or be ousted as WP chief?
The search for a challenger has been on for several weeks, ahead of party meetings on June 28.
If the Speak Mandarin Campaign succeeded, why are we still afraid of Teochew?
Dear You has reopened the debate on what we gained from the Speak Mandarin Campaign, and what it cost us.
S’porean photographer captures Ronaldo making history at World Cup
Edmund Wong caught the moment Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 2026 World Cup.
S’pore man targeted by ex-schoolmate who posted AI images of them as couple with baby
Youngest sibling wins suit against eldest brother over late mum’s estate
Durian prices in Singapore drop, but sellers say unlikely to match Malaysia’s lows
Nasi Padang reboot: Hot new Indonesian eats
Fast-casual concepts Kios Minang and Kulon are winning over younger diners at New Bahru.