This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 27, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 27, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Wife has to borrow money to pay kids’ school fees, says worker in unpaid wages case

Hundreds of migrant workers were at MOM Services Centre on June 22 over owed wages.

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Will Pritam Singh stay or be ousted as WP chief?

The search for a challenger has been on for several weeks, ahead of party meetings on June 28.

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If the Speak Mandarin Campaign succeeded, why are we still afraid of Teochew?

Dear You has reopened the debate on what we gained from the Speak Mandarin Campaign, and what it cost us.

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S’porean photographer captures Ronaldo making history at World Cup

Edmund Wong caught the moment Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 2026 World Cup.

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S’pore man targeted by ex-schoolmate who posted AI images of them as couple with baby

Checks on June 15 found that the woman’s Instagram account had been deactivated.

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Youngest sibling wins suit against eldest brother over late mum’s estate

The dispute concerned the family home, a property in Eunos valued at $9 million.

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Durian prices in Singapore drop, but sellers say unlikely to match Malaysia’s lows

Sellers here expect the price of Mao Shan Wang to bottom out at around $18 per kg.

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Nasi Padang reboot: Hot new Indonesian eats

Fast-casual concepts Kios Minang and Kulon are winning over younger diners at New Bahru.

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