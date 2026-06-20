This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 20, 2026

HDB launches over 6,950 BTO flats, including Prime projects in Berlayar, Upper Thomson
Seven projects are on sale across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Woodlands and Sembawang.
Batam Fast Ferry to run from new HarbourFront terminal from July 7
Travelling soon? Find out where the S’pore dollar stretches furthest in Asia
NUS falls to 10th place, NTU retains 12th in latest global university rankings
World Cup challenge: 26 iconic moments
Investors looking for former SEA Games ice hockey player over $9m loan
He is uncontactable after the High Court ordered him to repay a former investor almost $800k with interest.
Family turns five-room flat into seven-room home
Space was taken from the living room and balcony to ensure that each bedroom would have enough room.
Why your favourite beach holiday destination is disappearing
For travellers, consequences can include more tourist taxes and a changing guest experience as beaches shrink.