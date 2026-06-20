This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 20, 2026, 06:02 PM

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HDB launches over 6,950 BTO flats, including Prime projects in Berlayar, Upper Thomson

Seven projects are on sale across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Woodlands and Sembawang.

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Batam Fast Ferry to run from new HarbourFront terminal from July 7

The terminal is located 70m away from the existing one in Harbourfront Centre.

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Travelling soon? Find out where the S’pore dollar stretches furthest in Asia

The rupiah, peso, won, yen and baht all weakened against the Singdollar in 2026.

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NUS falls to 10th place, NTU retains 12th in latest global university rankings

Both SMU and SUTD climbed into the top 500.

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World Cup challenge: 26 iconic moments

How many can you spot in our World Cup challenge?

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Investors looking for former SEA Games ice hockey player over $9m loan

He is uncontactable after the High Court ordered him to repay a former investor almost $800k with interest.

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Family turns five-room flat into seven-room home

Space was taken from the living room and balcony to ensure that each bedroom would have enough room.

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Why your favourite beach holiday destination is disappearing

For travellers, consequences can include more tourist taxes and a changing guest experience as beaches shrink.

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