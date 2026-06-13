This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 13, 2026

$500 CDC vouchers for all S’porean households from June 11
World Cup fever hits S’pore as Mexican, South African and Korean fans party
Over 500 supporters turned out for a watch party at CHIJMES, and 200 fans at Lau Pa Sat.
Pay for AI jobs in S’pore grows 5 times faster than overall wages
Salaries for fresh hires typically start at between $70k and $90k a year, a recruitment firm said.
Elderly jaywalkers risk their lives for convenience
New Zealand’s coastal foragers spark debate on free seafood, race
Cyclist who sued for $500k in payouts awarded $55k over collision with motorcyclist
The cyclist was travelling on Nicoll Highway in 2021 when the motorcyclist collided with him.
Why this man wanted a refund from Annette Lee after watching her debut movie
He received $15 back from the local director-actress for her comedy-drama Dream Stall.
Orange Yakult: Rest in peach, you will be missed by loyal fans
Production for the orange Yakult will cease in end-June, while the peach flavour will be sold in July.