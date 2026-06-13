This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, June 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 13, 2026, 06:00 PM

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$500 CDC vouchers for all S’porean households from June 11

These latest vouchers are valid till Dec 31, 2027.

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World Cup fever hits S’pore as Mexican, South African and Korean fans party

Over 500 supporters turned out for a watch party at CHIJMES, and 200 fans at Lau Pa Sat.

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Pay for AI jobs in S’pore grows 5 times faster than overall wages

Salaries for fresh hires typically start at between $70k and $90k a year, a recruitment firm said. 

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Elderly jaywalkers risk their lives for convenience

In 2025, there were 15 fatal accidents involving elderly pedestrians who jaywalked.

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New Zealand’s coastal foragers spark debate on free seafood, race

Some say the term “bucket people” was never intended as a racial label.

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Cyclist who sued for $500k in payouts awarded $55k over collision with motorcyclist

The cyclist was travelling on Nicoll Highway in 2021 when the motorcyclist collided with him.

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Why this man wanted a refund from Annette Lee after watching her debut movie

He received $15 back from the local director-actress for her comedy-drama Dream Stall.

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Orange Yakult: Rest in peach, you will be missed by loyal fans

Production for the orange Yakult will cease in end-June, while the peach flavour will be sold in July.

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