This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 04, 2026, 05:59 PM

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S’pore businesses rattled by higher electricity and gas prices

Tariffs have risen to record highs in the current quarter starting from July 1.

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About 1 in 7 S’pore families has income of at least $30k a month

In 2025, the median household market income for resident households was $12,446. 

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Is Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh stronger than ever?

Who are the unhappy cadres who tried to unseat him at the party’s internal meetings on June 28?

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Doctor convicted of drug use; he was among 49 men arrested at Sentosa hotel

The doctor was caught after a police raid at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa hotel in August 2023.

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‘I don’t believe in this thing called strawberry generation’: Chan Chun Sing

The defence minister said young people want to be inspired to a higher cause.

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Want to own stocks of S’pore banks? It will cost less to get started from Oct 5

Eleven counters including UOB, OCBC, DBS, Keppel and Venture Corp can be traded in smaller board lots.

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Why the Singapura is one of the rarest pedigreed cats in the world

It became a global sensation on the back of a compelling origin story but the truth may be far less local.

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Do I really need to wear sunglasses every time I go out?

What you should know about keeping your eyes safe.

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