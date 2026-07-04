This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 4, 2026

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
S’pore businesses rattled by higher electricity and gas prices
About 1 in 7 S’pore families has income of at least $30k a month
Is Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh stronger than ever?
Who are the unhappy cadres who tried to unseat him at the party’s internal meetings on June 28?
Doctor convicted of drug use; he was among 49 men arrested at Sentosa hotel
The doctor was caught after a police raid at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa hotel in August 2023.
‘I don’t believe in this thing called strawberry generation’: Chan Chun Sing
Want to own stocks of S’pore banks? It will cost less to get started from Oct 5
Eleven counters including UOB, OCBC, DBS, Keppel and Venture Corp can be traded in smaller board lots.
Why the Singapura is one of the rarest pedigreed cats in the world
It became a global sensation on the back of a compelling origin story but the truth may be far less local.