This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 25, 2026

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Published
Jul 25, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Faishal Ibrahim given a fair hearing: Shanmugam

His messages to a woman were “objectively, inappropriate and questionable”, the Home Affairs Minister added.

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Shoppers lament Metro’s planned Paragon, Causeway Point exit

It has been a fixture in the Republic’s retail landscape for nearly seven decades.

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Why unreasonable behaviour is top reason cited for divorce here

Lawyers say proving adultery in court for civil divorces can be difficult, expensive and unnecessary.

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Drivers spend up to $300 to move car OBUs to suit their preferences

LTA said owners risk voiding the OBU’s warranty if third-party accessories affect its operation.

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Why the job hunt is a struggle for some fresh grads

There are enough entry-level jobs, but not necessarily in sectors that many here aspire to join.

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Sumiko at 62: A $6,900 vet bill changed how I think about frugality in retirement

As she grows older, Sumiko Tan wants every dollar she spends to reflect what matters most to her.

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Chinese wholesale markets turning into tourist hot spots

More foreigners visiting such markets as Beijing tries to spur domestic consumption.

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Inside Dick Lee’s creative sanctum

“I make my music here, I write musicals, and I do all my creative work here, even drawing,” he said.

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