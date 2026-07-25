This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 25, 2026

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Faishal Ibrahim given a fair hearing: Shanmugam
His messages to a woman were “objectively, inappropriate and questionable”, the Home Affairs Minister added.
Shoppers lament Metro’s planned Paragon, Causeway Point exit
Why unreasonable behaviour is top reason cited for divorce here
Lawyers say proving adultery in court for civil divorces can be difficult, expensive and unnecessary.
Drivers spend up to $300 to move car OBUs to suit their preferences
LTA said owners risk voiding the OBU’s warranty if third-party accessories affect its operation.
Why the job hunt is a struggle for some fresh grads
There are enough entry-level jobs, but not necessarily in sectors that many here aspire to join.
Sumiko at 62: A $6,900 vet bill changed how I think about frugality in retirement
As she grows older, Sumiko Tan wants every dollar she spends to reflect what matters most to her.
Chinese wholesale markets turning into tourist hot spots
Inside Dick Lee’s creative sanctum
“I make my music here, I write musicals, and I do all my creative work here, even drawing,” he said.