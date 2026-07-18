This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 18, 2026, 05:57 PM

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Age eligibility lowered for community care apartments

Service fees will be reduced by up to 75%.

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Bangkok bar fire: Victims died of cyanide poisoning, autopsies show

Police are also investigating a financial trail and hidden partners of the business.

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Caught by IRAS: Doctor earned millions but reported monthly salaries of $5k and $6k

The case would shock those who make use of company structures to pay less personal taxes.

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GovTech restructuring not part of a broad-based exercise across public service: PSD

PSD said in the public service, more significant restructuring is undertaken only where necessary.

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How a school in Johor’s Forest City found itself at the centre of controversy

Claims it hosted Israeli participants using second-country passports prompt probe.

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Trading S’pore for KL: One couple’s search for a slower, more affordable life

They say their average monthly expenditure has decreased by at least 30% since relocating to KL.

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Jail for man who caused 10-hour jam, $1.4m in damages to CTE tunnel

He forgot to check if the vehicle’s crane boom had been lowered before driving off.

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Slippers are trending for summer. Is it finally S’poreans’ time to shine?

Flip-flops have flip-flopped back into desirability.

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