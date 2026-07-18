This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 18, 2026

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Age eligibility lowered for community care apartments
Bangkok bar fire: Victims died of cyanide poisoning, autopsies show
Caught by IRAS: Doctor earned millions but reported monthly salaries of $5k and $6k
The case would shock those who make use of company structures to pay less personal taxes.
GovTech restructuring not part of a broad-based exercise across public service: PSD
PSD said in the public service, more significant restructuring is undertaken only where necessary.
How a school in Johor’s Forest City found itself at the centre of controversy
Trading S’pore for KL: One couple’s search for a slower, more affordable life
They say their average monthly expenditure has decreased by at least 30% since relocating to KL.