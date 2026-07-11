This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 11, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 11, 2026, 06:00 PM

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EVs generally cost less to maintain than petrol cars

EV motors and batteries do not need as much maintenance as engines and transmissions.

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Being rich is successful? 40% of S’poreans seem to think so

They think one can be considered “successful” only if they are rich.

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Eligible S’poreans to get up to $850 in GSTV cash, up to $450 in MediSave top-ups

Those who have not signed up for these schemes may do so by July 14 to receive their payments in August.

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Night-shift nurse in air-con dispute with HDB landlord awarded $1,536

The landlord has no reason withholding the security deposit, the magistrate said.

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Jail, fine for those caught holding a phone while driving on S’pore roads under proposed law

This is one of the tougher laws to address the worsening road safety situation, said MHA.

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Man admits raping woman with dementia

He thought he could get away with his acts given her mental condition.

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Recall the 1980s Subbuteo craze? S’pore’s table football kings are headed to Paris World Cup

They are keeping alive a game that evolved from a mall craze into a competitive global game.

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4 healthier Peranakan recipes from a hospital chef

The executive chef shares full-flavoured recipes adapted with less salt, oil and coconut cream.

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