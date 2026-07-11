This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, July 11, 2026

EVs generally cost less to maintain than petrol cars
EV motors and batteries do not need as much maintenance as engines and transmissions.
Being rich is successful? 40% of S’poreans seem to think so
Eligible S’poreans to get up to $850 in GSTV cash, up to $450 in MediSave top-ups
Those who have not signed up for these schemes may do so by July 14 to receive their payments in August.
Night-shift nurse in air-con dispute with HDB landlord awarded $1,536
Jail, fine for those caught holding a phone while driving on S’pore roads under proposed law
This is one of the tougher laws to address the worsening road safety situation, said MHA.
Man admits raping woman with dementia
Recall the 1980s Subbuteo craze? S’pore’s table football kings are headed to Paris World Cup
They are keeping alive a game that evolved from a mall craze into a competitive global game.
4 healthier Peranakan recipes from a hospital chef
The executive chef shares full-flavoured recipes adapted with less salt, oil and coconut cream.