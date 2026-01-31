This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 31, 2026

Published
Jan 31, 2026, 06:00 PM

S’pore to recognise medical degrees from 8 more overseas schools

Among them, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Adelaide University and Tsinghua University.

Anatomy of a cheating scandal

An alleged cheating scandal in S’pore puts a little-known community in the spotlight.

Broo-xit: Why do we find the Beckham family feud so gripping?

The falling-out is mother-in-law drama writ large – and a cathartic distraction in grim times.

Nipah virus: What you need to know about the disease

Health authorities across Asia are stepping up precautions.

Mobile phone gift at 13 led to porn addiction and conviction for voyeurism

John (not his real name) used to consume pornographic content for up to 4 hours a day at times.

S’porean chef heads Michelin-starred restaurant in NY

Now at the helm of Noksu, Ng Jing Wen said she had to fake it till she made it.

Bait-style listings being used by some property agents to lure buyers

ST reviewed over 100 listings across major portals and found many fake and misleading ones.

Saving face: 4 major operations to make him look ‘normal’

Crouzon syndrome is a disorder where the fibrous joints between a baby’s skull bones fuse early.

