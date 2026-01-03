This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 3, 2026

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Supermarket chains announce promotions to help people stretch their CDC vouchers
A $6 return voucher will be given with $60 spent using CDC vouchers at FairPrice and Giant.
How to make the most of 6 public holiday long weekends in 2026
Durian prices plunge, Musang King sales surge in Singapore
5-year-old boy trapped in Hokkaido ski resort walkway died of suffocation
What a 99-year lease means for homeowners in S’pore
How a man’s $250k debt ballooned to $21m due to high interest and penalties
The High Court ordered a retrial because it “shocked the conscience” that a $250,000 debt can turn into millions.