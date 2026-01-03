This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 3, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 03, 2026, 06:00 PM

Supermarket chains announce promotions to help people stretch their CDC vouchers

A $6 return voucher will be given with $60 spent using CDC vouchers at FairPrice and Giant.

How to make the most of 6 public holiday long weekends in 2026

There are 11 public holidays in 2026, starting with New Year’s Day.

Durian prices plunge, Musang King sales surge in Singapore

Prices are at their lowest since 2018, said one durian seller.

5-year-old boy trapped in Hokkaido ski resort walkway died of suffocation

He died as a result of his clothing tightening around his neck.

What a 99-year lease means for homeowners in S’pore

Some worry about falling prices, while others simply treasure what they have.

How a man’s $250k debt ballooned to $21m due to high interest and penalties

The High Court ordered a retrial because it “shocked the conscience” that a $250,000 debt can turn into millions.

NUS professor dismissed over sexual misconduct allegations denies wrongdoing, plans to appeal

NUS had carried out an internal probe that started on June 30 and ended on Dec 19.

Singer Taufik Batisah on his new landed property: I’m okay to downgrade and retire at 50

He has lived in rented flats, shared homes, and owned a HDB flat and condo.

